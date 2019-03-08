Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Council leader running to be Labour's prospective MP for Ilford South

PUBLISHED: 18:17 16 August 2019

Leader of the council, Jas Athwal trying out the equippment. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Leader of the council, Jas Athwal trying out the equippment. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

The Leader of Redbridge Council is running to be Labour's prospective MP for Ilford South.

Councillor Jas Athwal announced he was putting himself forward today (Friday, August 16).  Speaking to the Recorder he said: "I have lived here for the last 49 years and been a council leader for the last five.

"While there are things we need to do locally, some of the issues and problems we face can only be resolved nationally.

You may also want to watch:

"Sometimes when something needs to be done you need to roll up your sleeves and do it yourself.

"I want to represent the people of Ilford South and get the job done."

Cllr Athwal also said he would "really appreciate" the community's support and is encouraging residents of Ilford South to get in touch with him at jas@redbridgelabour.org.uk.

"Ilford is my home, you are my neighbours and together we can really make a difference," he added.

The Labour Party opened its selection process yesterday (Thursday, August 15) and prospective MPs have until October 5 to apply.   

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex youngster Allison joins Gloucestershire on loan

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood at Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

ELF Podcast: Misery across east London for Hammers, O’s and Daggers

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) and Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernandez Rodri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Every match is a World Cup final says Ilford skipper Tavarasa

Daggers Taylor looking at squad character for visit of Harrogate Town

Hampstead & Westminster’s Martin ‘honoured’ by England call-up

England's Harry Martin (pic England Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists