Council leader running to be Labour's prospective MP for Ilford South

Leader of the council, Jas Athwal trying out the equippment. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

The Leader of Redbridge Council is running to be Labour's prospective MP for Ilford South.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Jas Athwal announced he was putting himself forward today (Friday, August 16). Speaking to the Recorder he said: "I have lived here for the last 49 years and been a council leader for the last five.

"While there are things we need to do locally, some of the issues and problems we face can only be resolved nationally.

You may also want to watch:

"Sometimes when something needs to be done you need to roll up your sleeves and do it yourself.

"I want to represent the people of Ilford South and get the job done."

Cllr Athwal also said he would "really appreciate" the community's support and is encouraging residents of Ilford South to get in touch with him at jas@redbridgelabour.org.uk.

"Ilford is my home, you are my neighbours and together we can really make a difference," he added.

The Labour Party opened its selection process yesterday (Thursday, August 15) and prospective MPs have until October 5 to apply.