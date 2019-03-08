Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woodford Green knife-point robbery: Towie star thanks public as foster brother’s bike retrieved

PUBLISHED: 11:27 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 05 April 2019

Towie actress Lydia Bright. Photo: Ken Mears

Towie actress Lydia Bright. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of mugging a reality TV star’s foster brothers of a bicycle in Woodford Green has been released under investigation.

Lydia Bright, of Towie fame, has taken to social media to thank the public for their help after her younger brothers were robbed at knife-point a High Road bus stop on Tuesday afternoon, April 2.

Met Police confirmed that a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery the following day and, after being taken to an east London police station, has now been released under investigation.

“I would like to thank the public who have shown overwhelming support in helping to stop knife crime in our community,” Lydia wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

“The messages we have received have been so sad - stories of similar attacks, some resulting in families losing loved ones,” she added.

“If we can take one knife off our streets and make others aware that this behaviour will not be tolerated, then we have all achieved something.”

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, which took place near the Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Lydia appealed for witnesses to come forward help identify muggers who were said to be dressed in school uniform.

She said that she was “absolutely heartbroken” in a post released at the time.

“The trauma this will cause them after they have already experienced so much grief is unbearable. And all over a bike.”

A Met Police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called to reports of a teenage boy robbed in High Road at around 2.45pm on April 2.

The victim reported that a group of boys approached him and demanded his bicycle, one of whom assaulted him while another threatened him with a knife.

“The victim was not seriously injured,” she added.

“The bicycle has been recovered.”

Inquiries into the incident continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5596/2Apr.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Pugh knows Wanstead face stern test at relegation-threatened Ferrers

Wanstead in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Chadwell Heath edge out Plumstead B in thriller

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Redfern wants champions Woodford to end on high with victory over Basildon

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

McCurtains men ready for another clash with Harlesden foes

The Thomas McCurtains' men's football team (pic: TMGAA)

O’s don’t need any extra motivation, says Edinburgh

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists