Woodford Green knife-point robbery: Towie star thanks public as foster brother’s bike retrieved

Towie actress Lydia Bright. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of mugging a reality TV star’s foster brothers of a bicycle in Woodford Green has been released under investigation.

Lydia Bright, of Towie fame, has taken to social media to thank the public for their help after her younger brothers were robbed at knife-point a High Road bus stop on Tuesday afternoon, April 2.

Met Police confirmed that a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery the following day and, after being taken to an east London police station, has now been released under investigation.

“I would like to thank the public who have shown overwhelming support in helping to stop knife crime in our community,” Lydia wrote in a post on her Instagram page.

“The messages we have received have been so sad - stories of similar attacks, some resulting in families losing loved ones,” she added.

“If we can take one knife off our streets and make others aware that this behaviour will not be tolerated, then we have all achieved something.”

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, which took place near the Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Lydia appealed for witnesses to come forward help identify muggers who were said to be dressed in school uniform.

She said that she was “absolutely heartbroken” in a post released at the time.

“The trauma this will cause them after they have already experienced so much grief is unbearable. And all over a bike.”

A Met Police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were called to reports of a teenage boy robbed in High Road at around 2.45pm on April 2.

The victim reported that a group of boys approached him and demanded his bicycle, one of whom assaulted him while another threatened him with a knife.

“The victim was not seriously injured,” she added.

“The bicycle has been recovered.”

Inquiries into the incident continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5596/2Apr.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.