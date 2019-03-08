Barking, Havering and Redbridge youngsters invited to knife crime workshops at hospital trust

Youngsters and their parents have been invited to take part in knife crime workshops at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

Queen's Hospital will play host to the special event, Save our Children, which aims to help tackle knife crime amongst local people - with top surgeon Martin Griffiths, the NHS' newly announced first clinical director for violence reduction, among the speakers.

It has been organised by Michael Magbagbeola, from BHRUT's people and organisational development team.

Alongside his day job, Michael also runs his own charity, Save the King, which supports disadvantaged people, including the homeless and those at risk of imprisonment due to lack of opportunities.

The event, on Saturday, July 20, is being run in partnership with the St Giles Trust, which helps disadvantaged people find employment and be able to contribute positively to society. Local police will also be there on the day.

Running from 1pm-4pm, in the Education Centre at Queen's Hospital in Romford, the event will include two workshops, run by representatives from St Giles Trust, with one aimed at parents and one at youngsters, aged from around 10-16.

The workshops will help parents understand what to look out for when their child could be being groomed by gangs, while youngsters will learn more about the long-term impact of knife crime and how they can stay safe.

Local youth and sports clubs will also be there on the day to encourage youngsters to get involved in their activities.

Michael said: "I set up my charity to help people. I grew up going to church and now I want to be more hands on, making a positive difference in my community.

"We all know that knife crime is becoming an epidemic among young people and there have been some horrific events taking place right on our doorstep.

"Therefore, at a time when the NHS is getting more involved in tackling this issue, it was much too good an opportunity to pass up to get Martin to come to our hospital, along with the St Giles Trust, to speak directly to young people and their parents about the impact of knife crime, and how we can beat it together."

It's a free event which is open to all.

You can book a place on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/save-our-children-tickets-64259761677.