Park Lane murder: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on murder of Ilford doorman Tudor Simionov

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

A jury has been discharged after it failed to reach some verdicts in the trial of a man accused of murdering an Ilford bouncer outside an exclusive Mayfair mansion party.

Tudor Simionov, 33, from Ilford, was attacked when he went to the aid of colleagues working on the door of an unlicensed bash on Park Lane in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A group of gatecrashers, including the alleged knifeman Ossama Hamed, turned violent on being refused entry to the £2,000-a-table event, the Old Bailey was told.

During the brawl caught on mobile phone footage, Mr Simionov was stabbed in the chest and five other members of staff were injured.

The next day, Hamed, 26, from Hillingdon, fled the country bound for Morocco and remains wanted by police over the killing.

Unemployed Adam Khalil, 21, from Kingsbury, north-west London, and Haroon Akram, 26, from Fulham, pleaded guilty to Mr Simionov's manslaughter on the second day of their trial.

Ahmed Munajed, 26, from Hammersmith, west London, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Adham El Shalakany, 24, from Hammersmith, was cleared violent disorder and Hamed's girlfriend Shaymaa Lamrani, 26, of Ealing, who was accused of throwing away Hamed's knife, was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Barber Nor Hamada, from Wembley, who had been celebrating his 23rd birthday on New Year's Eve, was found guilty of violent disorder but acquitted of four counts of wounding.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC discharged the jury from considering the remaining charges of murder and wounding after it had deliberated for more than 55 hours.

The prosecution asked for time to consider whether to seek a retrial on the outstanding charges against Hamada.

Judge Leonard ordered a further hearing for September 23.