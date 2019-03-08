Search

Police continue to appeal for public's help finding body of murder victim Joy Morgan last seen in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 August 2019

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Archant

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help in finding the body of murdered midwifery student Joy Morgan, who was killed by a fellow member of her Ilford church.

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts PoliceShohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Hertfordshire Police have today (Monday, August 19) released a video explaining the challenges of investigating murders when no body has been discovered.

Twenty-year-old Joy Morgan, from Battersea, lived in Hatfield where she studied at the University of Hertfordshire and she was last seen in Ilford on Monday, August 5.

Shofah-el Israel aged 40, of Fordwych Road, Cricklewood, was found guilty of her murder at Reading Crown Court.

He will serve a life sentence with a minimum of 17 years.

Israel lied to the police when he was arrested, saying he had dropped Ms Morgan off at her student accommodation in Hatfield after a celebratory dinner at the American-founded Israel United in Christ Church they attended in Ilford on December 26.

The church was described during the trial as a strict organisation with a clear social hierarchy which sees men attain ranks including "soldier" and "officer" over women who are simply known as "sisters".

You may also want to watch:

Despite extensive searches carried out by specialist teams, Joy's body has sadly never been found.

In the video, Det Supt Jo Walker, Head of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, explains the unique challenges of investigating cases where the absence of a body means that forensic opportunity is reduced.

Officers are still appealing for anyone with information about where Joy's body might be, to get in touch.

Det Supt Walker said: "We've got a family that are without their daughter's body.

"I would urge anyone that's got any information to please come forward and help us find Joy's body and get her back to her family."

If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

Revealed: Number of affordable family homes funded by mayor of London drops 64pc in Redbridge

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticising for removing his family-sized housing targets. Picture: Ken Mears

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

