Joy Morgan: fundraising appeal started for family of missing student last seen in Ilford

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police Archant

A fundraising appeal for the funeral costs of missing student Joy Morgan last seen in Ilford has been launched to support her family.

Joy’s mother Carol was contacted by American well-wishers who set up a fundraiser that aims to cover funeral, legal and any other costs for the family of the 21-year-old student who has been missing since December 26 last year.

Although she has not yet been found, police fear the worst and on February 27 a man was charged on suspicion of her murder and remanded in custody.

Shohfah-El Israel (previously known as Ajibola Shogbamimu), 40, of Fordwych Road, London, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today (March 1).

The American fundraisers have set up a $20,000 (around £15,000) fundraising appeal to support any funeral and related costs, and at time of writing the appeal has raised over $19,000 of that goal.

Carol told the Recorder that she still wants to get Joy’s picture out there in case it could trigger more information.

“I want to make sure that people know her face,” she said.

“The more times that my daughter’s face is seen, someone out there will know.

“Someone must know something.

“That’s all I’m hoping, that it will have that effect on someone.”

The fundraisers are members of an American Israelite church that Carol says is not affiliated to the church that Joy was a close member of.

The organiser wrote on the Gofundme page: “My goal is to help this family with any expenses that the family is going to have to take care of during this tragic event.

“Burial expenses, family care expenses, legal expenses.

“Whatever they may need.”

The search for Joy, with its life disruption, travel and distributing pictures, has come with costs even before funeral expenses are considered, said Carol.

The fundraiser added: “I’m praying that God ... brings full swift justice to our fallen princess.

“I love my people.

“And I want the family to know that there are still good people in the world.”

Carol, who is mother to four children, reflected on how her baby clung to life when she was born prematurely at three pounds and a quarter of an ounce.

As Joy grew up, even as a little girl she told her mum she wanted to be in the medical profession and planned to become a doctor eventually.

At the time of her disappearance, she was well on her way to that goal by studying midwifery at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield.

She was a devoted member of a London-based Israelite church, where most of her friendship group was.

“She was beautiful, she had a great heart,” said Carol, who is a Church of England member.

“She was like an angel.

“You know that song, ‘Joy to the world’?

“She was like that. So I called her Joy.

“She was a great sister, a great daughter, a great cousin ... she wasn’t just a nobody.

“She was somebody. She was so loved, because she was lovely.”

You can donate to the fundraiser at: www.gofundme.com/Burial-fund-for-Joy