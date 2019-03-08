Search

Clayhall man jailed for violent and disturbing knife-point rape

PUBLISHED: 15:26 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 09 May 2019

Israel OIabode. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Israel OIabode. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Archant

A Clayhall man who stormed into a woman's flat and raped her at knifepoint has been jailed.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Israel Olabode, of Fullwell Avenue, barged into his victim's flat in Southsea, on October 5 last year after she had previously rejected his advances.

Armed with a kitchen knife, the 25-year-old attacked and raped her.

Olabode then left the flat, leaving her with substantial injuries to her hand and cuts and bruises to her face.

On April 3, jurors found Olabode guilty of two counts of rape; unlawful wounding; assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following an eight-day trial.

Judge William Ashworth yesterday, May 8, sentenced him to 16 years in jail and two years on extended licence.

He will also need to remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Following the hearing, investigating Pc Sonia Judkins said: "I'm really pleased with today's sentence, which reflects the severity of this particularly violent and disturbing rape.

"I would like to thank the victim for her courage throughout this investigation and while giving evidence in court.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to her family and friends for the support they have shown the victim during this difficult time, as well as to Treetops for their incredible service.

"I hope today's result will help the victim put this ordeal behind her and to help her move forward with her life.

"We encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to contact us on 101 and speak with an officer in confidence."

