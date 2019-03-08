Man convicted of sexual assault wanted on recall to prison
PUBLISHED: 14:17 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 09 July 2019
MPS
Police are appealing to trace a man convicted of sexual assault after he breached the terms of his release.
Ismail Uradde is 31 and has connections to Ilford, Newham and Preston in Lancashire.
He is described as black, six feet tall, slim, with brown eyes and short, curly black hair.
Officers are asking anyone who has seen Uradde or has information his whereabouts to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.