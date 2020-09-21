Search

Advanced search

Man charged in connection with Wanstead sexual assault as police continue to appeal for witnesses

PUBLISHED: 15:46 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 21 September 2020

One man charged in connection with Wanstead sexual assault as police continue to appeal for witnesses into recent incidents in the Roding Valley Park area. Picture: Met Police

One man charged in connection with Wanstead sexual assault as police continue to appeal for witnesses into recent incidents in the Roding Valley Park area. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A 21-year-old has been charged following reports of a series of seual assualts in Wanstead

The man — who has not been named — has been charged in relation with one matter, and released under investigation for three others.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incidents, which happened in the vicinity of Roding Valley Park and the River Roding during the afternoon of Thursday, September 17. Four women reported that they had been approached by a man who carried out the alleged assaults.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Insp Geoff Tachauer from the East Area Command Unit said: “My team of detectives are continuing to progress this investigation.

“Importantly, if anyone has been a victim too, and not reported to police, I would please ask you to come forward. I have a dedicated and specialist team of detectives who will be able to assist and support you.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 6920/17SEP.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

A number of Leyton Orient players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Spurs clash

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Emotional cup tie with Tottenham excites Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson

Josh Coulson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Tottenham to donate match-worn shirts to Justin Edinburgh Foundation

Justin Edinburgh celebrates after Leyton Orient clinched the National League title at Brisbane Road after a goalless draw with Braintree Town (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Man charged in connection with Wanstead sexual assault as police continue to appeal for witnesses

One man charged in connection with Wanstead sexual assault as police continue to appeal for witnesses into recent incidents in the Roding Valley Park area. Picture: Met Police

BHRUT records first coronavirus death in six days to take its total to 428 over course of pandemic

BHRUT has recorded its first death in six days, taking its total to 428 over the course of the pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears