Man charged in connection with Wanstead sexual assault as police continue to appeal for witnesses

A 21-year-old has been charged following reports of a series of seual assualts in Wanstead

The man — who has not been named — has been charged in relation with one matter, and released under investigation for three others.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incidents, which happened in the vicinity of Roding Valley Park and the River Roding during the afternoon of Thursday, September 17. Four women reported that they had been approached by a man who carried out the alleged assaults.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Tachauer from the East Area Command Unit said: “My team of detectives are continuing to progress this investigation.

“Importantly, if anyone has been a victim too, and not reported to police, I would please ask you to come forward. I have a dedicated and specialist team of detectives who will be able to assist and support you.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 6920/17SEP.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.