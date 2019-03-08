Aldborough Hatch murder: Inquest hears rough sleeper's topless body was dumped in sleeping bag down country lane

Tributes have been paid to 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs, who was found dead in Aldborough Hatch at the weekend. Pictures: The Welcome Centre Archant

A murdered rough sleeper who was discovered dead in Aldborough Hatch suffered a fatal brain haemorrhage most likely caused by a traumatic head injury before his body was dumped in a country lane.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An inquest into the death of 59-year-old Latvian national Vladislavs Radionovs was formally opened at Walthamstow Coroner's Court this morning (Thursday, November 14).

A court officer confirmed Vladislavs, who was a known rough sleeper in the Ilford area and had used both the Rydale Night Shelter and Salvation Army services, was born on January 1 1960 and was found dead on Saturday, November 2 2019.

The court officer added: "He was found by a member of the public on a grass verge on farmland leading up to stables in Oaks Lane, Ilford [sic].

"He was covered in a green army-style sleeping bag and he was topless. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Emergency services noted he had superficial marks on his forehead, as well as grazes on his right elbow, right buttock and lower back.

"Following a post-mortem, cause of death was given as 1A traumatic subarachnoid haemorrhage."

You may also want to watch:

A subarachnoid haemorrhage is a form of stroke most commonly brought on by a head injury.

Mr Radionov's identity was confirmed by his fingerprints.

Previously, the Recorder had reported that the Welcome Centre in Ilford had paid tribute to Vlad following his death.

In a statement online, they said: "Vlad was known as a gentle giant although he had the firmest handshake I've ever known!

"Vlad will be missed by Staff, volunteers and clients.

"Rest in eternal peace, Vladislavs."

Senior Coroner Nadia Persaud declared the inquest into his death officially opened, but stated that no formal directions would be put in place while the police investigation was ongoing.

She instructed the court to make an order requesting an update on the police investigation into his murder by no later than May 1, and access to the police file on the incident by no later than May 4.

Detectives investigating the incident have arrested eight people on suspicion of murder and charged another with conspiracy to pervert the cause of justice and theft of a phone.