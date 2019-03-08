Search

Advanced search

Aldborough Hatch murder: Inquest hears rough sleeper's topless body was dumped in sleeping bag down country lane

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 November 2019

Tributes have been paid to 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs, who was found dead in Aldborough Hatch at the weekend. Pictures: The Welcome Centre

Tributes have been paid to 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs, who was found dead in Aldborough Hatch at the weekend. Pictures: The Welcome Centre

Archant

A murdered rough sleeper who was discovered dead in Aldborough Hatch suffered a fatal brain haemorrhage most likely caused by a traumatic head injury before his body was dumped in a country lane.

An inquest into the death of 59-year-old Latvian national Vladislavs Radionovs was formally opened at Walthamstow Coroner's Court this morning (Thursday, November 14).

A court officer confirmed Vladislavs, who was a known rough sleeper in the Ilford area and had used both the Rydale Night Shelter and Salvation Army services, was born on January 1 1960 and was found dead on Saturday, November 2 2019.

The court officer added: "He was found by a member of the public on a grass verge on farmland leading up to stables in Oaks Lane, Ilford [sic].

"He was covered in a green army-style sleeping bag and he was topless. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Emergency services noted he had superficial marks on his forehead, as well as grazes on his right elbow, right buttock and lower back.

"Following a post-mortem, cause of death was given as 1A traumatic subarachnoid haemorrhage."

You may also want to watch:

A subarachnoid haemorrhage is a form of stroke most commonly brought on by a head injury.

Mr Radionov's identity was confirmed by his fingerprints.

Previously, the Recorder had reported that the Welcome Centre in Ilford had paid tribute to Vlad following his death.

In a statement online, they said: "Vlad was known as a gentle giant although he had the firmest handshake I've ever known!

"Vlad will be missed by Staff, volunteers and clients.

"Rest in eternal peace, Vladislavs."

Senior Coroner Nadia Persaud declared the inquest into his death officially opened, but stated that no formal directions would be put in place while the police investigation was ongoing.

She instructed the court to make an order requesting an update on the police investigation into his murder by no later than May 1, and access to the police file on the incident by no later than May 4.

Detectives investigating the incident have arrested eight people on suspicion of murder and charged another with conspiracy to pervert the cause of justice and theft of a phone.

Related articles

Most Read

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Groundbreaking for Mercato Ilford

Concepts for Mercato Ilford. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Most Read

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Groundbreaking for Mercato Ilford

Concepts for Mercato Ilford. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Midfielder Sam Deering joins Daggers

Midfielder Sam Deering has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Aldborough Hatch murder: Inquest hears rough sleeper’s topless body was dumped in sleeping bag down country lane

Tributes have been paid to 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs, who was found dead in Aldborough Hatch at the weekend. Pictures: The Welcome Centre

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Network Rail gives Ilford commuters advance notice of disruption during station’s Crossrail upgrade

Plans for Ilford station's Crossrail upgrade have been submitted.

Raids across east London target international ring of suspected human traffickers

Police carried out dawn raids on addresses in Barking and Dagenham, Brentwood, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists