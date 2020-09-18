Search

Police appeal for information on series of linked sexual assaults in Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 15:30 18 September 2020

Police are seeking information on a series of linked sexual assaults in the Roding Valley Park area, Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police are appealing to the public for information about a series of linked sexual assaults in Wanstead.

Between 2pm and 6pm yesterday (September 17) a male exposed himself and sexually assaulted at least two females in the Roding Valley Park area.

He was seen in the park and on the walkways alongside the River Roding, near to Charlie Brown’s roundabout.

The man is described as black, with brown eyes and a slim build.

He is between 5ft10 and 6ft tall and 17 to 25 years old.

At the time of the offences he was wearing dark clothing and a black durag - a type of head covering.

Det Insp Iqbal, who is leading the investigation, said: “I urge anyone with any information, or who witnessed any of these incidents, to please make contact with my team.”

He also encouraged any other victims to come forward to police, promising that a “dedicated and specialist team” is there to help.

If you have any information please call the police and quote reference number 4226067/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

