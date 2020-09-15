Search

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

PUBLISHED: 15:58 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 15 September 2020

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Officers have released images of a man wanted in connection with an assault on security staff at Chadwell Heath station.

On Sunday, September 6 at around 8pm, two land sheriffs asked a man to dispose of his beer cans prior to walking through the station.

On Sunday, September 6 at around 8pm, two land sheriffs asked a man to dispose of his beer cans prior to walking through the station.

The man then became agitated and started verbally attacking and threatening the sheriffs before pushing one of them in the chest and kicking a floor sign at the other.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 451 of 06/09/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

