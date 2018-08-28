Search

Two suspects sought in connection with murder of Ilford man in Park Lane

PUBLISHED: 11:45 19 January 2019

Murder detectives want to speak to Nor Hamada and Ossama Hamed about the death of Tudor Simionov in Park Lane on New Year's Day. Photos: Met Police

Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of an Ilford man in central London on New Year’s Day have released images of two men they are seeking in connection with his death.

Tudor Simionov pictured hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminsterTudor Simionov pictured hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster

Tudor Simionov, 33, died after being stabbed following an incident at Fountain House, Park Lane, W1 at about 5.35am.

Three men and a woman also received knife injuries during the attack; they have all been released from hospital.

Police are appealing for information to locate Ossama Hamed, 25, and 23-year-old Nor Aden Hamada.

Det Insp Garry Moncrieff of the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “Ossama Hamed and Nor Aden Hamada are dangerous individuals who need to be apprehended. I would urge anyone who has seen them, or knows of their whereabouts, to contact police immediately.

“These are live lines of enquiry, therefore I am not willing to speculate on where they may be but rest assured we are working with colleagues to ensure that if they are in this country, or overseas, we will track them down.

“Our investigation continues to move forward and a woman has now been charged with perverting the course of justice. However, we will not stop until we have apprehended all those who have played a part in Tudor’s murder.”

Mr Simionov was working as a doorman when he was killed. His girlfriend said they had come to London from Romania for a better life.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Hamed and Mr Hamada, or who has information that could assist this investigation, including any footage from that morning, is asked to contact the incident room on 101 and quote 3276/1Jan or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

