Image released after pregnant woman kicked in stomach in Wanstead bus stop robbery

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify in connection with a robbery of a pregnant woman at a bus stop in Wanstead. Picture: Met Police Archant

A pregnant woman, who later miscarried, was kicked in the stomach during a robbery at a bus stop in Wanstead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident, which took place in Cambridge Park between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday, July 29.

The victim was on the phone to her mum while waiting at a bus stop when a man on a white bike rode towards her, from the direction of the Green Man roundabout.

Police say as the man got level with the woman, he kicked her in the stomach and snatched her iPhone X from her hand, before riding off at speed towards Wanstead tube station.

At the time, the victim was nine weeks pregnant and suffered a miscarriage a short time later.

Detective Constable James Pepperell, from the east area burglary and robbery investigation team, said: “This is particularly sad case that has had life changing consequences for the victim.

“Needless to say, this has caused much heartache and pain to the victim and her family.

You may also want to watch:

“I am keen to hear from anyone that can assist in the identification of this e-fit.

“If you are the person responsible then do the right thing and come forward.”

The suspect is described as mixed race, around 30-years-old and of stocky build, with tattoos covering his left arm.

He was wearing dark blue shorts, a dark blue baseball cap and a white bag.

His bike was white and had no rear mud guard.

Det Con Pepperell added: “I know that some time has passed since this incident but I would ask anyone who witnessed this or saw the man on the bike after robbery took place to get in touch.

“No matter how insignificant you may think your information, it could be the missing piece to our investigation.”

If you recognise the person in the image or have any information about this incident, call police on 101 and quote CAD 4366/29JULY2020.

You can also tweet @MetCC, or anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.