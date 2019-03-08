Search

Ilford bouncer stabbed to death during fight outside New Year's Eve party, court told

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 July 2019

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A bouncer from Ilford was stabbed to death during a brawl outside a New Year's Eve party at a multimillion-pound Mayfair townhouse, a court has heard.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was killed during the "fast-moving" incident in the early hours of January 1 while on duty at an unlicensed event held at 80 Park Lane.

Three young men are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his murder, but the man alleged to have inflicted the fatal wound was said to have fled the jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Philip Evans QC told how Mr Simionov was one a number of staff employed to control security at the party, jurors were told.

At about 5.30am, a group of men, including some of the defendants, tried to get in and were refused entry, he said.

Mr Evans said: "As a result, a violent confrontation ensued between these males and the door staff which lasted for approximately six minutes.

"In the course of that short period of violence, Tudor Simionov, one of the door staff, received a single, fatal stab wound to the chest.

"Five others, Atu Ngoy, Kamil Okpara, Hassum Ali, Mark McKinley and Yang Qiu - who had been working at the party as a waitress - received knife wounds, many of which required hospital treatment."

Jurors were shown a series of mobile phone clips of the fracas filmed by bystanders.

Mr Evans said some of the fight was also captured on CCTV footage.

The man responsible for stabbing Mr Simionov was said to be Ossama Hamed, 25, who is wanted by police.

Mr Evans said that the defendants - Adam Khalil, 20, of Kingsbury, north-west London; and Nor Hamada, 23, and Haroon Akram, 26, both of no fixed abode - were jointly responsible with Ossama Hamed for the murder of Mr Simionov, as well as wounding five others and violent disorder.

The prosecutor said more than one knife was used and the defendants "acted as a group" and encouraged each other.

Adham El Shalakany, 24, of Hammersmith, west London, is charged with violent disorder, while Shaymaa Lamrani, 26, of Ealing, west London, is accused of perverting the course of justice by disposing of the knife used to stab Mr Simionov.

The defendants have denied the charges against them.

The court heard how most of the defendants had arrived at the party in an Audi while El Shalakany was in a Jaguar.

Jurors were told they were a group of friends who regularly socialised together and Lamrani was Hamed's girlfriend.

Khalil, Hamed and another friend called Imran, who was also present on January 1, had been to the Park Lane venue a week before the incident, on December 23 last year, the court heard.

