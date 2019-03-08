Search

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 14 August 2019

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

An Ilford teenager punched a man to the floor and stamped on his head leaving him unconscious.  

Blaine Brown, 19, of Carriage Mews, exchanged words with the victim at Richmond Railway Station before launching his attack on Sunday, March 24 at 6pm.

Witnesses said they overhead Brown saying "are you looking at my girlfriend?" before the assault took place.

He then punched the man in the face, causing him to fall to the floor.

While still on the ground he kicked and stamped on the victim's head with significant force causing serious injury.  

The victim suffered memory loss and serious, life-changing injuries and was committed to hospital for a lengthy period of time.

Brown and the victim were not known to each other. 

The perpetrator was later identified by police and arrested.

Brown pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for five years at Blackfriars Crown Court on Thursday, August 8.

He will serve a further four years on licence. 

Det Con Robert Wyllie, of British Transport Police, said: "The victim suffered devastating injuries as a result of this vicious attack.

"Thanks to the quick response of emergency services he survived and is now doing everything he can to recover.

"Brown is an expressively violent man; he didn't want to just fight his victim, he wanted to hurt him significantly and had little thought for the long term consequences.  

"I welcome this sentence; it's a clear message to anyone intending to commit serious violence on the railway network.

"We commit significant resources to investigate violent offences and you will be brought to justice." 

