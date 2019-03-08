Ilford teen accused of murdering 18-year-old in ‘terriyfing and vicious’ moped gang knife attack, court hears

An Ilford teen is accused of murdering of 18-year-old man who was chased and stabbed to death by a knife-wielding moped gang in a “terrifying and vicious attack”, a court heard.

Jason Isaacs was walking with friends to another teenager’s house in Northolt, west London, when he was targeted by four people on two mopeds on the evening of November 18, 2017.

Mr Isaacs and his friends ran for their lives as the riders raced after them with large knives, their faces covered by helmets or balaclavas, jurors heard.

After the victim became separated from the group, he was repeatedly stabbed in the back, arm and legs.

Mortally wounded, he collapsed in the resident’s front garden and died in hospital three days later.

CCTV cameras caught Mr Isaacs and his group running away, pursued by the mopeds.

The attackers had arrived together and swiftly left together after the stabbing, jurors were told.

Joel Amade, of Ilford, and Kaleel Nyeila, of Greenford, both now aged 18, are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murdering Mr Isaacs.

The court heard they have denied they were on the mopeds that night and would claim they were elsewhere.

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC told jurors: “There can be no doubt that clearly Jason Isaacs was subjected to a terrifying and vicious attack and that his friends had to run for their lives from a number of others chasing while wielding knives.

“Jason Isaacs was undoubtedly murdered. He was left stabbed and bleeding to death.

“The real question in this case is likely to be: Were these two defendants in this courtroom, in your charge, on those mopeds on November 18?”