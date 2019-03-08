Waltham Forest councillor Liaquat Ali campaigning to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South

An experienced Waltham Forest councillor has thrown his hat into the ring and announced he is campaigning to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South.

Liaquat Ali has been a councillor in the neighbouring borough of Waltham Forest since 1994, holding positions including deputy leader of the council, and responsibility for various cabinet portfolios.

The veteran local councillor - who has also been vice chairman of London Fire Emergency Planning Authority and chairman of the Pakistani Kashmiri Councillors Forum UK- is now hoping to gain enough support among fellow Labour members in the constituency to be named its next prospective MP when a general election is called.

Liaquat said: "Labour needs more MPs with a working-class background and real-life experience.

"Because of the challenges I overcame as a child and the experience that I have growing up, I have the credibility, experience, and the skills to advocate and champion the people of Ilford South in Parliament."

The Labour Party opened its selection process on Thursday, August 15 and prospective MPs have until October 5 to apply.