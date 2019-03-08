Search

Waltham Forest councillor Liaquat Ali campaigning to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 August 2019

Liaquat Ali is campaigning to be named Labour's next prospective MP in Ilford South. Picture: Umar Ali

Liaquat Ali is campaigning to be named Labour's next prospective MP in Ilford South. Picture: Umar Ali

Archant

An experienced Waltham Forest councillor has thrown his hat into the ring and announced he is campaigning to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South.

Liaquat Ali has been a councillor in the neighbouring borough of Waltham Forest since 1994, holding positions including deputy leader of the council, and responsibility for various cabinet portfolios.

The veteran local councillor - who has also been vice chairman of London Fire Emergency Planning Authority and chairman of the Pakistani Kashmiri Councillors Forum UK- is now hoping to gain enough support among fellow Labour members in the constituency to be named its next prospective MP when a general election is called.

Liaquat said: "Labour needs more MPs with a working-class background and real-life experience.

"Because of the challenges I overcame as a child and the experience that I have growing up, I have the credibility, experience, and the skills to advocate and champion the people of Ilford South in Parliament."

The Labour Party opened its selection process on Thursday, August 15 and prospective MPs have until October 5 to apply.

Most Read

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Meet Ilford’s Great British Bake Off hopeful Henry who grew up next to Valentines Mansion

Henry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

