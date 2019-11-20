Police investigating Ilford shootings need to speak to Vauxhall Zafira taxi driver

Do you know who drives this car? Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are trying to trace a Vauxhall-driving cabbie who might have more information about two incidents in which a gun was fired in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime North (SCN) are appealing following a shooting and the later discharge of a firearm in June.

Police were called on Friday, June 28 at 11.41pm to reports of shots fired in Loxford Lane, Ilford.

Officers attended and found a 19-year-old-man suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was taken to an east London hospital, his injuries were not life threatening and he has since been discharged.

A short while later police were called to shots fired in High Road, Ilford.

No one was injured, however evidence was found that a firearm had been discharged.

Investigators are treating the incidents as linked.

In particular officers are trying to identify a witness, who they believe to be a cab driver, who was driving a light coloured Zafira, Tourer model 2012 - 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Specifically the driver was stationary in Castle View Gardens, Ilford on the day of the shooting, between 11:12pm and two minutes past mindnight, with at least one other person waiting in the cab.

At some point two more men get into the cab, one of which was in possession of a bag which is suspected to have contained a firearm.

These two men are suspects for the two firearms incidents; both would have occurred while the Zafira was waiting.

The taxi then left the area and the taxi driver would probably not have known what had occurred.

Det Con Natalie Morris of SCN said: "We are looking for anyone with information to come forward, but in particular we would like to speak the driver of the Vauxhall Zafira.

"The driver was probably not aware of what had occurred, but he may have vital information and I would ask him to do the right thing and call police.

"I want to reassure anyone who contacts us that they will be fully supported.

"I appreciate that those who carried out the shootings are dangerous men, but we can only keep our communities safe by police and public working together.

"If you want to, you can contact Crimestoppers who will not ask your name and you can give your information and remain totally anonymous."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD9699/28Jun

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.