Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Prostitute punters could be banned from driving in Ilford Lane

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 03 May 2019

A sex worker talks to the police in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

A sex worker talks to the police in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Archant

In an innovative attempt to tackle prostitution in Ilford Lane, police are planning to disqualify punters from driving.

Speaking to the Recorder, tri-borough police commander for Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham, Jason Gwillim confirmed the Met were looking into banning kerb-crawlers after they had been found guilty in court.

“We are looking at where it has been done to see how they have gone about it,” he said,

“I haven't heard of it being done in the Met before.

You may also want to watch:

“It would only be applied post-conviction and would come in the form of some sort of Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).”

The commander said that officers have seen “significant reductions” to the number of punters in Ilford Lane in recent weeks and said police are working with the local community and Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham councils to combat it.

“It has been different to past operations - it is more continuous to make sure it is sustained,” he added.

“We have high visibility patrols and we have been engaging with the sex workers and offering them - through the local authority - alternatives to get out of that way of life.

“The idea is to divert individuals away from activity as well as focusing in on offenders that go down there - it's about engaging with those people and letting them know we will be taking them to court.”

As well as disqualifying punters from the driving the Met said it has some more creative ideas in the pipeline to tackle prostitution on Ilford Lane.

Related articles

Most Read

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Most Read

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham in Women’s FA Cup Final: Marathon man Jack is ready for the biggest day of his professional career

Jack Sullivan and rthe West Ham players

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: ‘Fairytale’ match for Beard

West Ham United Women's Manager Matt Beard during the FA Continental Tyres Cup, Group Two North match at Leigh Sports Village.

Taylor wants Daggers to replicate Orient’s title success next term

Dagenham & Redbridge beat Leyton Orient in December, but finished 33 points adrift of the Vanarama National League champions (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: History of the competition

Women's FA Cup trophy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists