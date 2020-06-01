Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

PUBLISHED: 08:17 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 01 June 2020

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Two people from Ilford have been stopped by police after flouting coronavirus regulations by driving to the west coast of Wales.

The pair were pulled over by officers in the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 1)

They said they were travelling to St Brides Bay - more than 290 miles from their home, and avoiding the motorways on their journey.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Pembrokeshire Police reported them for a breach of coronavirus regulations, while the driver was also reported for driving without insurance.

Police then escorted the vehicle back east, driven by the passenger - who was insured to drive the car.

The coronavirus rules in Wales are different to those in England, and do not allow people to drive long distances for leisure purposes.

Instead, people are only permitted to go outside for food, health reasons or work.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Redbridge Council issues safety guidance on re-opening schools while boycott looms

Redbridge council issued guidance on schools that are opening up next week. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Coronavirus: After record time on ventilator and 52 days in ICU Redbridge man battles his way back from virus

Rohit Patel spent a record amount of time on a ventilator at King George Hospital battling Covid-19. Picture: Chandni Patel

Recorder letters: Respect parks, King George Hospital, Anderson School and support for NHS staff

Empty water bottles are being dumped in South Park.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko

Redbridge Council issues safety guidance on re-opening schools while boycott looms

Redbridge council issued guidance on schools that are opening up next week. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Coronavirus: After record time on ventilator and 52 days in ICU Redbridge man battles his way back from virus

Rohit Patel spent a record amount of time on a ventilator at King George Hospital battling Covid-19. Picture: Chandni Patel

Recorder letters: Respect parks, King George Hospital, Anderson School and support for NHS staff

Empty water bottles are being dumped in South Park.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 1

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Coronavirus: Championship set for June 20 restart

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Ilford’s Welcome Centre keeps homeless fed with help from regular donors and volunteers

The Welcome Centre has been delivering meals to homeless people in temporary accommodation. Picture: Sonia Lynch

Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall primary school goes on virtual class trip to NYC during lockdown

Glade Primary School took a virtual class trip to NYC during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Roy Chacko
Drive 24