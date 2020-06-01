Coronavirus: Ilford pair stopped by police on 290-mile journey to Welsh coast

The pair were driving to visit St Brides Bay, on the west coast of Wales. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Two people from Ilford have been stopped by police after flouting coronavirus regulations by driving to the west coast of Wales.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair were pulled over by officers in the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 1)

They said they were travelling to St Brides Bay - more than 290 miles from their home, and avoiding the motorways on their journey.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Pembrokeshire Police reported them for a breach of coronavirus regulations, while the driver was also reported for driving without insurance.

Police then escorted the vehicle back east, driven by the passenger - who was insured to drive the car.

The coronavirus rules in Wales are different to those in England, and do not allow people to drive long distances for leisure purposes.

Instead, people are only permitted to go outside for food, health reasons or work.