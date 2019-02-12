Ilford Station murder: Public tried to save man, 20, stabbed to death

Forensic officers investigate the crime scene near Ilford Station where a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, February 26. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar Archant

An Ilford shopkeeper has spoken of the shocking moment a fight outside Ilford Station left a young man bleeding to death in the town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The community is in shock after a young man was knifed to death in Ilford last night.

Police and paramedics were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 8.48pm.

There they found a 20-year-old suffering serious stab injuries, who was pronounced dead at the scene less than half an hour later.

Shop keeper Rafiullah Niazi told the Recorder he heard a fight between two men break out near the station as he was closing his store, Khan Communication, just yards away. “I ran over and saw a guy was lying on the floor – he was in a very bad condition” he said. The man, who was wearing a black jacket and jeans, looked like he had been stabbed “hard in the chest”, he said. He spoke of how two women and a station employee tried to perform CPR before police and paramedics arrived. “By the time paramedics arrived he looked like he was already gone,” he added. The attacker had disappeared before Rafiullah arrived at the scene. Met Police have launched a murder investigation and a crime scene remained in place as of Wednesday morning.

Police at the scene of the stabbing on Cranbrook Road by Ilford station. Police at the scene of the stabbing on Cranbrook Road by Ilford station.

A forensic unit from Essex Police was also present at the scene this morning (February 27).

The victim’s next of kin has been informed and formal identification is underway.

“There has been no arrest at this stage,” a Met Police spokesman said.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting ref 7377/feb26.

Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19 Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19

“To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes last night tweeted: “Shocked and saddened to hear of fatal stabbing of a young man in Cranbrook Road, near Ilford Station around 8.45 this evening.”

The front entrance to Ilford Station is currently closed while the crime scene remains in place.

An entrance at the back of the station has been opened.

The Cranbrook Road entrance to the Ilford Exchange shopping centre is also shut.

Customers hoping to use the car park should enter through Ley Street.