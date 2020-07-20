Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images. PA Archive/PA Images

An Ilford man has been jailed after being caught dealing drugs in Kent.

Shakil Choudhury, of Goddards Way, has been jailed for two years and four months after he was found to be in possession of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis when his car was stopped in Dartford.

Kent Police first spotted a known drug user speaking with the driver of a white Audi on January 7, 2019, in Overy Street.

The car drove away before police could speak to the driver but officers were able to take note of its details.

The next day an officer on patrol in Princes Road spotted the same vehicle and stopped it for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside they found a small amount of cannabis. Choudhury, 23, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to North Kent Police Station for a further search.

As Choudhury was being searched, two packages fell to the floor and it was later confirmed as being heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, July 14.

Afterwards, Pc Rebecca Kemp, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: “Choudhury made a conscious decision to supply class A substances, knowing full well that he was exploiting people with drug abuse issues as a means to make money.

“We take zero tolerance to people who visit our towns to supply such substances and, as this case shows, our officers on the ground are actively looking for signs of drug dealing and proactively targeting offenders to ensure they face justice.”