Ilford man indicted with conspiracy against US for allegedly supplying weapons to Pakistani nuclear programme

An Ilford man has been accused of being part of an international ring of weapons smugglers to Pakistan's nuclear programme.

Ahmed Waheed, 52, was indicted by the US Department of Justice, along with four other men around the world, for allegedly using front companies, including one in Ilford, to export US defence technology worth almost $300,000.

They are alleged to have exported the goods to two organisations that are designated as threats to US national security for their ties to Pakistan's weapons programmes.

The allegations were part of an indictment from October 16 that was unsealed on Wednesday, January 15 and arrest warrants are pending for Mr Waheed and the other four.

The five men were indicted with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Export Control Reform Act.

The allegations date back to September 2014.

Mr Waheed owns Business International GB, an office above a storefront in Oakfield Road.

The businesses are alleged to be front companies that were set up to export goods from the US and ship them around the world to finally deliver them to the Advanced Engineering Research Organization (AERO) and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), without export licences - in violation of US federal law.

Mr Waheed's alleged activities as part of the operation was between March 2016 and December 2016.

Both AERO and PAEC were on the US Commerce Department's Entity List, which imposes export licence requirements for organizations whose activities are found to be contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said: "This indictment puts the world on notice not to do business with these defendants and demonstrates our commitment to holding them accountable."

The Recorder asked the National Crime Agency for comment and is awaiting its response.