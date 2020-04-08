Search

Advanced search

Ilford man accused of pretending to be police officer to rob 88-year-old woman

PUBLISHED: 18:01 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 08 April 2020

Chelmsford Magistrates Court

Chelmsford Magistrates Court

Archant

An Ilford man is due in court for courier fraud after he was accused of impersonating a police officer and tricking an 88-year-old woman into handing over a large amount of money.

Asad Arshad, 19, of Ashbourne Avenue, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 3 to answer a charge of fraud by false representation.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police arrested Mr Arshad on Thursday, January 9 after they received a call about suspicious behaviour outside a woman’s home.

The woman reported she had handed over a four-figure sum of money after receiving a call from a man impersonating a police officer.

The court hearing follows an investigation by Essex Police with assistance from Action Fraud, the national fraud reporting centre.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Flood of complaints at taxpayer-funded Chigwell special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Son of Goodmayes Hospital nurse who died of coronavirus asks why he was not tested

Thomas Harvey with his son Thomas. Picture: Harvey family

There With You: Seven Kings headteacher teaches resilience to survive coronavirus and beyond

Downshall Primary School Headteacher Ian Bennett about the challenges facing teachers and students during coronavirus lockdown. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Ram raiders smash into Woodford Green shop and escape before police arrive

Ram raiders smashed into the Sainsbury's in Woodford Green early this morning. Picture: Elisabete Lopes

Wanstead farmers market stays open during coronavirus social distancing

The Wanstead Market was open yesterday despite the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Jack Edwards

Most Read

Flood of complaints at taxpayer-funded Chigwell special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Son of Goodmayes Hospital nurse who died of coronavirus asks why he was not tested

Thomas Harvey with his son Thomas. Picture: Harvey family

There With You: Seven Kings headteacher teaches resilience to survive coronavirus and beyond

Downshall Primary School Headteacher Ian Bennett about the challenges facing teachers and students during coronavirus lockdown. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Ram raiders smash into Woodford Green shop and escape before police arrive

Ram raiders smashed into the Sainsbury's in Woodford Green early this morning. Picture: Elisabete Lopes

Wanstead farmers market stays open during coronavirus social distancing

The Wanstead Market was open yesterday despite the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Jack Edwards

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Essex Cricket players and staff placed on furlough leave

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex spinner Harmer honoured by Wisden award

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Uncertainty for O’s players with expiring contracts

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 8

England captain Heather Knight
Drive 24