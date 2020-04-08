Ilford man accused of pretending to be police officer to rob 88-year-old woman
PUBLISHED: 18:01 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 08 April 2020
Archant
An Ilford man is due in court for courier fraud after he was accused of impersonating a police officer and tricking an 88-year-old woman into handing over a large amount of money.
Asad Arshad, 19, of Ashbourne Avenue, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 3 to answer a charge of fraud by false representation.
You may also want to watch:
Essex Police arrested Mr Arshad on Thursday, January 9 after they received a call about suspicious behaviour outside a woman’s home.
The woman reported she had handed over a four-figure sum of money after receiving a call from a man impersonating a police officer.
The court hearing follows an investigation by Essex Police with assistance from Action Fraud, the national fraud reporting centre.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.