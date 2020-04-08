Ilford man accused of pretending to be police officer to rob 88-year-old woman

Chelmsford Magistrates Court Archant

An Ilford man is due in court for courier fraud after he was accused of impersonating a police officer and tricking an 88-year-old woman into handing over a large amount of money.

Asad Arshad, 19, of Ashbourne Avenue, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 3 to answer a charge of fraud by false representation.

Essex Police arrested Mr Arshad on Thursday, January 9 after they received a call about suspicious behaviour outside a woman’s home.

The woman reported she had handed over a four-figure sum of money after receiving a call from a man impersonating a police officer.

The court hearing follows an investigation by Essex Police with assistance from Action Fraud, the national fraud reporting centre.