Ilford man charged in connection with drug offences

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 November 2020

Abed Lama has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following a County Lines police operation. Picture: Met Police

Abed Lama has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following a County Lines police operation. Picture: Met Police

MPS

An Ilford man is one of three people due to appear in court next month after being charged with drug offences.

Abed Lama, 22, of Bedford Road, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after being arrested at an address in Camelford, Cornwall, on November 12.

This arrest came as part of Operation Orochi, a collaboration between the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and Devon and Cornwall police, who are working together to tackle criminals who traffic and exploit vulnerable individuals to sell drugs.

It was followed the next day by that of Larry Kamanda, 24 and Sian Forsythe, 20, who have also both been charged with the same offence following executed search warrants at their respective home addresses in Huntingdon Road, Edmonton and Dunstans Road, East Dulwich.

All three were remanded into custody upon arrest to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, where they were further remanded to appear at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday, December 15.

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England's top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

