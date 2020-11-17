Ilford man charged in connection with drug offences
PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 November 2020
MPS
An Ilford man is one of three people due to appear in court next month after being charged with drug offences.
Abed Lama, 22, of Bedford Road, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after being arrested at an address in Camelford, Cornwall, on November 12.
This arrest came as part of Operation Orochi, a collaboration between the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and Devon and Cornwall police, who are working together to tackle criminals who traffic and exploit vulnerable individuals to sell drugs.
It was followed the next day by that of Larry Kamanda, 24 and Sian Forsythe, 20, who have also both been charged with the same offence following executed search warrants at their respective home addresses in Huntingdon Road, Edmonton and Dunstans Road, East Dulwich.
All three were remanded into custody upon arrest to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, where they were further remanded to appear at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday, December 15.
