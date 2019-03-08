Ilford man arrested in connection with 25-year-old's murder
PUBLISHED: 09:59 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 16 October 2019
Archant
A man from Ilford has been arrested in connection with a murder of a young man in Norfolk.
Detectives arrested a 33-year-old Ilford resident on suspicion of murder, at a property in Haverhill, Suffolk on Tuesday afternoon.
They are the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the murder of 25-year-old David Lawal. An eighth person, a man in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both have been taken into custody for questioning.
Mr Lawal was fatally stabbed in Brandon Road, Thetford shortly before 7pm on Thursday, October 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield. You can also share information online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.