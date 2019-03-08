Ilford man arrested in connection with 25-year-old's murder

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed . Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man from Ilford has been arrested in connection with a murder of a young man in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Detectives arrested a 33-year-old Ilford resident on suspicion of murder, at a property in Haverhill, Suffolk on Tuesday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

They are the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the murder of 25-year-old David Lawal. An eighth person, a man in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been taken into custody for questioning.

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: Denise Bradley

Mr Lawal was fatally stabbed in Brandon Road, Thetford shortly before 7pm on Thursday, October 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield. You can also share information online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.