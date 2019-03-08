Trade union official Sam Tarry hoping to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate for Ilford South

TSSA trade union official Sam Tarry has announced he is running to be named Labour's next parliamentary candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Sam Tarry Archant

The Ilford-born trade union official who ran Jeremy Corbyn's second Labour leadership campaign has announced he is running to be named the party's next parliamentary candidate for Ilford South.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Tarry - who grew up in Ilford, started his working life in the borough and has led numerous campaigns in the area - is putting himself forward as a socialist with "deep local roots" who is focussed on a "fresh start" for Ilford.

You may also want to watch:

Now a national trade union official for transport union TSSA - Mr Tarry is hoping to gain enough support among fellow Labour members in the constituency to be named its next prospective MP when a general election is called.

Sam, whose first job was as a cleaner at Redbridge College at the age of 15, said: "It is time we had a fresh start in Ilford South.

"We don't need an establishment politician, we need an MP from the grassroots who went into politics not for prestige and power, but to fight for the simple belief that a better world is possible."

The Labour Party opened its selection process on Thursday, August 15 and prospective MPs have until October 5 to apply.