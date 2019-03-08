'We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour': Blue badge fraudsters caught in Ilford

Redbridge Council has prosecuted a driver and a passenger after they were caught misusing a blue badge in Ilford. Picture: PA Images/David Cheskin PA Archive/PA Images

A driver and passenger both found themselves in the hot seat after they were caught misusing a blue badge permit in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The duo, from Seven Kings and Edmonton, were hauled before court and hit with fines and costs totalling £630 as the council continued its crackdown on abuse of the permits.

Ewa Maj, from Elmstead Road, Seven Kings, pleaded guilty to wrongful use of a disabled person's badge issued by Redbridge Council to park on Oakfield Road, Ilford, in January, 2019. He was fined £150, £135 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Daniel Paczkowski, 38, from Church Street, Edmonton, pleaded guilty to wrongful use of a disabled person's badge issued by Redbridge Council to park on Oakfield Road, Ilford, in January, 2019. He was fined £150, £135 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The fraudsters were ordered to pay the fines for misusing the badges on the borough's streets when they appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 27.

It is the latest in a string of prosecutions under the council's zero-tolerance approach to blue badge fraud.

The crackdown on people misusing blue badge permits has led to more than 20 cheats being fined - some of whom were also disqualified from driving.

You may also want to watch:

Hundreds of badges have been checked by the council, with most cases brought to court involving people using someone else's badge to avoid paying for parking.

Councillor Helen Coomb, member for transformation and engagement, said: "There are robust rules in place to ensure that blue badges are not misused.

"The permits are issued to people who face real difficulty in getting around and are often a vital lifeline.

"Anyone using a blue badge fraudulently is taking away a valuable parking space from those in genuine need of it, making it even harder for people with mobility issues to go about their daily business.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our borough, and I'm pleased to say there are more prosecutions on the way.

"Our message is very clear - if you misuse a blue badge, you will be prosecuted."

Blue badges can only be used by the named badge holder, either as a passenger or driver.

Misuse is a criminal offence and can result in a maximum fine of £1,000.

To report suspected blue badge fraud, call us on 0800 633 5267 or email whistleblow@redbridge.gov.uk.