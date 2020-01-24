Search

Advanced search

Ilford and East Ham men arrested on suspicion of fraud after allegedly posing as bank workers to elderly residents

PUBLISHED: 17:23 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 24 January 2020

Two men from Ilford and East Ham were arrested today by Essex Police for courier fraud. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two men from Ilford and East Ham were arrested today by Essex Police for courier fraud. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Two men from Ilford and East Ham have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after allegedly posing as bank workers to cheat five elderly people out of hundreds of pounds,

The two 20-year-olds are suspected of convincing five people in Essex their bank cards had been compromised and to hand them over to them when they then withdrew cash from their account.

The victims were aged between 81 and 84 years old,

The incidents took place between December 26 and January 16 and the two men were arrested today, January 24, by Essex Police.

The fraudsters are alleged to have called their victims claiming to be bank managers and told them a courier would pick up their compromised credit cards.

You may also want to watch:

They then allegedly proceeded to withdraw multiple three-figure sums from some of the victims.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of courier fraud and one of the men has been arrested on suspicion of four further offences that were reported in other counties.

Det Con Ross Thompson of Essex Police's Volume Fraud Team said: "We believe fraudsters are preying on the elderly and are tricking them into handing over their PIN numbers and bank cards.

"Fortunately, some victims have contacted their bank to cancel their cards but others have had money taken and all have had the inconvenience of waiting for new bank cards and details.

"This would have caused unnecessary and unwanted disruption in their lives and have left victims feeling very scared and vulnerable.

"Please remember, your bank will never phone you and ask you to hand in your bank cards or arrange to have your bank cards collected by a courier service. They will never ask you to provide personal details such as your PIN number or any other security details."

Police have advised if anyone receives a call which they think is fraudulent they should hang up and report it to the police.

Most Read

Three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings

Three men were stabbed to death near Elmstead Road, Seven Kings on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London, Leader of Redbridge Council and Ilford South MP react as three knifed to death

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Residents call for CCTV and more police after ‘devastating’ knife fight kills three

A police cordon remains in place at Seven Kings High Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief leading murder investigation gives update on events surrounding the deaths of three men

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief believes stabbings related to altercation from Saturday night

Police believe an incident at a banquet hall on Saturday is tied to the fatal stabbing of three men on Sunday evening. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings

Three men were stabbed to death near Elmstead Road, Seven Kings on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London, Leader of Redbridge Council and Ilford South MP react as three knifed to death

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Residents call for CCTV and more police after ‘devastating’ knife fight kills three

A police cordon remains in place at Seven Kings High Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief leading murder investigation gives update on events surrounding the deaths of three men

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief believes stabbings related to altercation from Saturday night

Police believe an incident at a banquet hall on Saturday is tied to the fatal stabbing of three men on Sunday evening. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Welcome to Ilford Eastside: Plans unveiled for 672 homes, offices, restaurants and primary school on retail park

Under the proposals for Ilford Eastside, all the buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for new homes, office spaces and a primary school. Picture: Google

Daggers blog: Reid all about goals, hopefully!

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA

Wright eager to give Orient fans more to cheer about against Newport County

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019
Drive 24