Ilford murder: Police name 20-year-old stabbed to death outside station

A man who was stabbed to death in Ilford has been named.

Ché Morrison, 20, was fatally knifed outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road at 8.48pm on Tuesday, February, 26.

Formal identification took place today (Friday, 1 March) following a post mortem examination and the cause of death has been confirmed as a “stab injury”.

His family paid tribute to their “loving, respectful son” and said they are in a state of shock.

“Ché was a very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future,” a family spokesperson said.

“There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short.”

“Ché was a loving, respectful son, brother, grandchild, nephew, uncle, cousin and a loyal friend. He was loved by all who knew him.”

Police continue to appeal for information and said Che was attacked by a man outside the station.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.16pm.

Inquiries continue to establish the motive for this incident.

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell, who is leading the Met’s investigation said: “The attack took place outside Ilford train station at a very busy time of day.

“There will have been a number of people who would have seen the incident involving Ché and the events that followed.

“I would urge anyone who has yet to contact police to please do so immediately.”

The inspector said a group of men are known to hang around regularly outside the station and they “would have seen the attack”.

He is urging them to come forward.

“This tragedy has left a family devastated and the person responsible needs to be apprehended,” he said.

There have been no arrest and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.