Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford murder: Police name 20-year-old stabbed to death outside station

PUBLISHED: 13:02 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 01 March 2019

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Archant

A man who was stabbed to death in Ilford has been named.

Ché Morrison, 20, was fatally knifed outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road at 8.48pm on Tuesday, February, 26.

Formal identification took place today (Friday, 1 March) following a post mortem examination and the cause of death has been confirmed as a “stab injury”.

His family paid tribute to their “loving, respectful son” and said they are in a state of shock.

“Ché was a very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future,” a family spokesperson said.

“There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short.”

“Ché was a loving, respectful son, brother, grandchild, nephew, uncle, cousin and a loyal friend. He was loved by all who knew him.”

Police continue to appeal for information and said Che was attacked by a man outside the station.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.16pm.

Inquiries continue to establish the motive for this incident.

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell, who is leading the Met’s investigation said: “The attack took place outside Ilford train station at a very busy time of day.

“There will have been a number of people who would have seen the incident involving Ché and the events that followed.

“I would urge anyone who has yet to contact police to please do so immediately.”

The inspector said a group of men are known to hang around regularly outside the station and they “would have seen the attack”.

He is urging them to come forward.

“This tragedy has left a family devastated and the person responsible needs to be apprehended,” he said.

There have been no arrest and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death near Ilford Station

Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19

Ilford Station murder: Public tried to save man, 20, stabbed to death

Forensic officers investigate the crime scene near Ilford Station where a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, February 26. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Gants Hill double stabbing: Teenagers’ injuries no longer ‘life threatening’

Police at the scene of the incident on Beehive Lane

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death near Ilford Station

Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19

Ilford Station murder: Public tried to save man, 20, stabbed to death

Forensic officers investigate the crime scene near Ilford Station where a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, February 26. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Gants Hill double stabbing: Teenagers’ injuries no longer ‘life threatening’

Police at the scene of the incident on Beehive Lane

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford murder: Police name 20-year-old stabbed to death outside station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Town and Enfield set for battle of the tenants

Woodford Town boss Dee Safer looks on from the touchline (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Daggers aim to deliver blow to Harrogate’s play-off push

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his winner for Dagenham & Redbridge in front of the Sutton United fans (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Spitalfields market could be moving to Redbridge

Redbridge is one of the contenders to become the new host of Billingsgate, Smithfields and New Spitalfields markets. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists