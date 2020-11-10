Search

Advanced search

Redbridge Council invites residents to help shape future of crime management in the borough

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 November 2020

Redbridge Council has invited residents to respond to a survey on crime in the borough, the results of which will determine the priorities moving forward. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge Council has invited residents to respond to a survey on crime in the borough, the results of which will determine the priorities moving forward. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Redbridge Council has set up a survey inviting residents to help shape the future of crime management in the borough.

Created in partnership with the Met, the feedback received will tailor how both organisations tackle this issue moving forward.

You may also want to watch:

The aim of the survey is to gain a better understanding of the problems affecting specific areas, as well as gaining local insight into how crime can be reduced.

Council leader Councillor Jas Athwal urges anyone who has been affected by crime over the past two years to participate, adding: “We want to understand exactly how you feel, what your concerns are and what we can do, as a council, to make Redbridge safer.”

One resident who has already completed the survey is 22-year-old Sharna Ahmed, who believes it is a “great way to influence the council’s decision making and priorities”.

To take part, visit engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/redbridge-crime-survey/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Four sofas and five mattresses among rubbish cleared from banks of River Roding at Ilford

Rubbish left by the River Roding. Picture: Paul Powlesland

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Seven Kings manslaughter: Man admits killing 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Four sofas and five mattresses among rubbish cleared from banks of River Roding at Ilford

Rubbish left by the River Roding. Picture: Paul Powlesland

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Seven Kings manslaughter: Man admits killing 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge Council invites residents to help shape future of crime management in the borough

Redbridge Council has invited residents to respond to a survey on crime in the borough, the results of which will determine the priorities moving forward. Picture: Met Police

One in four Year 6 children in Redbridge are obese

New figures from NHS Digital show an alarming number of children in Redbridge are obese. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

West Ham player ratings from the weekend’s win over Fulham

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores his side's only goal of the game during the Premier League match against Fulham at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.

Remembrance Sunday: ‘Lonely experience’ to honour the fallen in Redbridge during Covid-19 pandemic

There was a very small ceremony at the Ilford War Memorial with all public services cancelled due to the pandemic. Picture: Jas Athwal

Tag, you’re it! Virtual reality app rewards Redbridge residents with cash prizes for staying fit

Schools and community teams can download Street Tag, a VR app that gives cash prizes for the fittest teams. Picture: PA/Nick Potts