Redbridge Council invites residents to help shape future of crime management in the borough
PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 November 2020
Redbridge Council has set up a survey inviting residents to help shape the future of crime management in the borough.
Created in partnership with the Met, the feedback received will tailor how both organisations tackle this issue moving forward.
The aim of the survey is to gain a better understanding of the problems affecting specific areas, as well as gaining local insight into how crime can be reduced.
Council leader Councillor Jas Athwal urges anyone who has been affected by crime over the past two years to participate, adding: “We want to understand exactly how you feel, what your concerns are and what we can do, as a council, to make Redbridge safer.”
One resident who has already completed the survey is 22-year-old Sharna Ahmed, who believes it is a “great way to influence the council’s decision making and priorities”.
To take part, visit engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/redbridge-crime-survey/.
