Police warning after robbers use ‘Boris’ hire bikes as getaway vehicles in Ilford

Hannah Chowdhry with hire bikes in the borough. Picture: Wilson Chowdhry Archant

Two men committed a series of robberies using hire bikes as getaway vehicles.

Police have launched an investigation and are warning residents to be “aware of their surrounding” after suspects were seen On Saturday (January, 12) between 8pm and 9.30pm in the Ilford area.

“Please be aware of two males wearing hoodies on possibly ‘Boris’ cycles that have been committing robberies in the Mayfield bordering Clementswood area on Saturday evening,” said Clementswood Police Safer Neighbourhood Team.

“If you saw anything or have any information regarding these males, please call 101.

“As usual, please pass on this information, we all have a responsibility to keep ourselves, our family, friends and neighbours safe.

“Be aware of your surroundings when out and about.”

Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the East Ilford Betterment Partnership, said he is extremely concerned about the “potential use of Santander Bicycles run by Transport for London in robberies”.

“If the use of Boris bikes in this way is found to be true it will be of great detriment to the scheme and I urge Sadiq Khan to use his resources to trace the use of the bikes to help find these criminals,” he said.

“These bikes must have a tracker system to prevent theft and now is the time to use the facility to catch these culprits.

“If the existing technology does not facilitate a tracer facility than it should be made an immediate priority for adaptation that prevents a useful public resource becoming a magnet for crime.”

Hannah Chowdhry, Essex Youth Councillor said she cannot believe that with crime rates “as high as they are” that the government is reducing the number of local police.

“We need to urge Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan to set aside funds which immediately expand policing numbers throughout London,” she said.

“The recent murder of Jayden Moodie in Walthamstow just before the launch of the Borough of Culture programme and this recent robbery debacle, in which felons are using public transport resources to facilitate crime is evidence of how crimes escalate when ignored.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800555111 or tweet @metpoliceuk