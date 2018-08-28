Redbridge Council clamps down on Ilford business selling illegal, unsafe tyres

A stock picture of car tyres. Photo: Ben Birchall PA Archive/PA Images

A rogue trader has been successfully prosecuted for supplying dangerous and illegal second-hand tyres to the public.

Mohammed Nasar Pazeer, director of Z. I. Tyres, Ilford Lane, sold an incorrectly labelled tyre, with a deep cut, that investigations proved would damage its structure causing it to fail.

Pazeer was ordered to pay £1270 after Trading Standards officers led a joint operation with charity TyreSafe to help combat the number of dangerous and illegal tyres being sold in the borough.

Barkingside Magistrates Court heard how after an officer inspected the business, frequent letters were sent to Pazeer offering advice and support.

Pazeer did not get in touch, so an undercover officer purchased a set of tyres from the dealer for examination by a tyre safety expert who deemed the tyres non-compliant.

On February 1, 2019, Pazeer pleaded guilty to the offence and admitted that he did not label the tyres as “part worn” despite Motor Vehicle Tyre Safety Regulations requirements.

Magistrates ordered Pazeer to pay a fine of £480, costs of £760 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Councillor Bob Littlewood, cabinet member of community safety and cohesion said: “Dangerous part worn tyres are putting motorists’ lives at risk and our Trading Standards team are doing everything they can to stamp out these unlawful businesses.

“Selling damaged tyres to unsuspecting customers is a really serious offence that could have devastating consequences for consumers and families.

“I advise motorists to purchase tyres from reputable traders and check they are properly labelled to ensure the company isn’t breaking the law and to keep themselves and others safe.”

If you are aware of any companies that have sold illegal tyres please report it to Trading Standards by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06.