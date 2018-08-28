Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge Council clamps down on Ilford business selling illegal, unsafe tyres

PUBLISHED: 18:33 08 February 2019

A stock picture of car tyres. Photo: Ben Birchall

A stock picture of car tyres. Photo: Ben Birchall

PA Archive/PA Images

A rogue trader has been successfully prosecuted for supplying dangerous and illegal second-hand tyres to the public.

Mohammed Nasar Pazeer, director of Z. I. Tyres, Ilford Lane, sold an incorrectly labelled tyre, with a deep cut, that investigations proved would damage its structure causing it to fail.

Pazeer was ordered to pay £1270 after Trading Standards officers led a joint operation with charity TyreSafe to help combat the number of dangerous and illegal tyres being sold in the borough.

Barkingside Magistrates Court heard how after an officer inspected the business, frequent letters were sent to Pazeer offering advice and support.

Pazeer did not get in touch, so an undercover officer purchased a set of tyres from the dealer for examination by a tyre safety expert who deemed the tyres non-compliant.

On February 1, 2019, Pazeer pleaded guilty to the offence and admitted that he did not label the tyres as “part worn” despite Motor Vehicle Tyre Safety Regulations requirements.

Magistrates ordered Pazeer to pay a fine of £480, costs of £760 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Councillor Bob Littlewood, cabinet member of community safety and cohesion said: “Dangerous part worn tyres are putting motorists’ lives at risk and our Trading Standards team are doing everything they can to stamp out these unlawful businesses.

“Selling damaged tyres to unsuspecting customers is a really serious offence that could have devastating consequences for consumers and families.

“I advise motorists to purchase tyres from reputable traders and check they are properly labelled to ensure the company isn’t breaking the law and to keep themselves and others safe.”

If you are aware of any companies that have sold illegal tyres please report it to Trading Standards by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge men fined for trying to have sex with Ilford prostitutes

The coucnil said if Redbridge men stop using sex workers, then they will go away. Photo: Yui Mok

Plans submitted for mosque expansion in South Woodford

Resident Laura Piercy Farley outside of the Woodford Mosque in Mulberry Way. She is concerned by plans to expand the building. Photo: Ken Mears

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Former Valentines High School head of DT banned from teaching over perverting the course of justice conviction

A stock photograph of a teacher at a secondary school. Picture: PA

Council tax in Redbridge will go up

How will the new budget affect you? Photo: Joe Giddens

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Grant backs Lake to shine at British Indoor Championships

Great Britain's Morgan Lake (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

Town seek revenge away to old rivals Clapton

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

Redbridge manager Wetherall keen to return to action

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists