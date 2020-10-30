Have you seen Shavonni, 14, missing since October 22?
PUBLISHED: 09:51 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 30 October 2020
Archant
Have you seen Shavonni, 14, missing since Thursday, October 22?
Police are concerned for the safety of the teenager, who is thought to be in Barkingside, Ilford, Barking, East Ham, Stratford or Westfield.
If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference number 20MIS035369.
