Dawn drug raids: Hainault man sentenced for intent to supply cocaine

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A man from Hainault was one of 22 people sentenced for drug offences following a series of dawn raids across east London last year.

Mansour Hussain, 30 of New North Road, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply.

Some 19 men and three women were arrested by officers from Trident, following an intelligence-led operation, codenamed Operation Nieuport, which targeted violent offenders and gang activity in east London.

During the course of the raids, drugs were seized, along with cash, mobile phone handsets, a handgun, a Samurai sword, three machetes and a can of pepper spray.

Between them, the 22 individuals ran a total of nine drugs lines, used by drug users in the Waltham Forest area.

The majority of the defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced on dates between October 2018 and March 2019.

Hussain was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The last men to be tried were Aaron Nicholas-Wilks, 27 of Acacia Road, Waltham Forest, and Tre Fraser, 25, of no fixed abode.

They both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and were sentenced on Monday, April, 1 to seven years’ imprisonment and two years and four months’ imprisonment respectively.

Officer in the case, Det Con Paul Terrey of Trident, said: “The sentencing of Nicholas-Wilks and Fraser is the culmination of months of hard work by officers from across the Met.

“This has led to 22 dangerous individuals being removed from the streets of east London and is a fantastic result which I hope demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drug dealing, the associated violence and anti-social behaviour which plagues local communities in certain areas.”

The other individuals convicted under Operation Nieuport have been sentenced as follows:

Zakariya Miah, 22, of Bernhardt Crescent, St John’s Wood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Sumon Miah, 23, of Blake Avenue, Dagenham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Joynal Abedin, 24, of Old Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Rahem Baki, 22 of Princes Road, Buckhurst Hill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Shamun Miah, 28 of Alexia Square, Tower Hamlets, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Osman Maye, 23, of Reminder Lane, Greenwich, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court

Ahsan Iqbal, 24, of Stanmore Road, Leytonstone, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was given a curfew and ordered to wear a tag for nine months.

A 17-year-old male pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was given a youth referral order at Barkingside Youth Court.

Alison Wilks, 52, of Acacia Road, Tower Hamlets, pleaded guilty to allowing a premises to be used for drug supply. She was sentenced to 25 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Bradley Joseph-Bernard, 30, of Middleton Grove, Dagenham, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Mohammed Osman, 25,of Scholars Way, Dagenham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and nine months’ at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Stoyan Bliznakov, 40, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Tracy Ashdown, 55, of Whittle Close, Walthamstow pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. She was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Shueb Ahmed, 27, of Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and seven months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

A 17-year-old male pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to one year and six months’ detention at Stratford Youth Court.

Paul Hendricks, 24, of Foundry Approach, Leeds, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Paula Gray, 44, of Drapers Road, Stratford, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin. She was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Jermaine Sweeney, 34, of Walnut Road, Leyton, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Matthew Harris, 26, of Hatherley Road, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.