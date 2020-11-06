Search

Seven Kings manslaughter: Man admits killing 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes

PUBLISHED: 17:59 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 06 November 2020

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

A man has admitted killing 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes, known as Dylon, who was stabbed to death in a fight in Seven Kings and later found in Ilford.

Jean Marc Dable, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday, November 6.

Dable, who had admitted hiding the knife between his buttocks, had been charged with murder.

The investigation began after police were called to Telegraph Mews at 6.10am on Sunday, November 24, 2019, to reports of a group of people fighting.

Officers attended, however they didn’t find anyone suffering from stab wounds there.

A short time later the officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a man with stab injuries.

At the scene they found Dylon, of Hackney, and administered first aid until paramedics took him to hospital where he died at 12.36pm.

A post-mortem examination conducted at West Ham Mortuary on Tuesday, November 26 found the cause of death to be a stab wound.

The court heard Dable and Dylon had both attended the party and there had been no issues until they left, when a disagreement between members of their two groups took place and then escalated.

Dylon attempted to bring calm to the situation but despite the best efforts of someone else in the group to restrain Dable, he lunged at Dylon and stabbed him.

Dable, who had been in hospital since the incident, having also been injured, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, November 30.

He later admitted that on the night of the incident, he was carrying a knife and that when he went out, he was in the habit of carrying a weapon between his buttocks.

Outside court, Det Insp Adam Callaghan said: “Dylon’s life was taken from him in a brutal fashion and Dable will now spend a significant period of time in prison where he can no longer pose a threat to anyone.

“Dable alone made the decision to carry a knife and this, as we see all too often, has resulted in the death of another young person in London.

“Dylon’s family are devastated and little to no comfort will be felt by them today as they continue to grieve for their loved one.”

Dable will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, November 11.

