Search

Advanced search

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 14 July 2020

Police in attendance at a block of flats on Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

Police in attendance at a block of flats on Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears Photography

Counter terrorism police have been given permission to carry on detaining four people who were arrested over suspected terror offences.

Two men aged 27 and 31 were arrested along with a 17 year old boy on Thursday, July 9, during a series of raids in east London including one in Green Lane near Goodmayes Park.

A fourth suspect aged 32 was arrested in Leicestershire.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 as part of an investigation into suspected Islamist extremist offences in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

“The warrants of further detention expire on Thursday, July 16 for the three men while the boy’s will expire on Tuesday, July 14.”

The east London arrests were carried out with the support of armed officers, although no shots were fired.

However, the 27 year old was bitten on the foot by a police dog during his arrest. He was taken to a hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries.

The other three were taken into custody at a central-London police station.

Officers have also been searching four addresses in east and south London. A search at one address in Leicestershire is now complete but another at a second address in the area is ongoing.

Enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl who might be in Ilford or Waltham Forest?

Have you seen Sandra, a 15-year-old girl, missing from Ilford since July 5?

Ilford university students spend summer break supplying PPE to help prevent second coronavirus wave

A group of uni students, and friends since childhood, are teaming up to supply PPE for the NHS. Picture: Ajay Kawa

Most Read

Coronavirus: Walk-through testing centre to open in Ilford

A permanent coronavirus walk-through testing facility will open in Ilford on Wednesday (July 15). Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Have you seen this missing 15-year-old girl who might be in Ilford or Waltham Forest?

Have you seen Sandra, a 15-year-old girl, missing from Ilford since July 5?

Ilford university students spend summer break supplying PPE to help prevent second coronavirus wave

A group of uni students, and friends since childhood, are teaming up to supply PPE for the NHS. Picture: Ajay Kawa

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Freund ‘never’ in fear of relegation’ despite poor form of Daggers

Peter B. Freund (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Camp Beaumont children’s summer camp to open in Woodford Green

Camp Beaumont comes to Woodbridge High School on July 20. Picture: Kelly Cooper

Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in attendance at a block of flats on Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

More than 100 babies in Redbridge not vaccinated against potentially deadly illnesses

The rate for baby vaccinations in Redbridge is lower than the level the World Health Organisation says is needed for herd immunity. Picture: PA/David Jones