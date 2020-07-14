Permission to keep suspected Islamist terror suspects in custody for longer is granted

Police in attendance at a block of flats on Green Lane. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears Photography

Counter terrorism police have been given permission to carry on detaining four people who were arrested over suspected terror offences.

Two men aged 27 and 31 were arrested along with a 17 year old boy on Thursday, July 9, during a series of raids in east London including one in Green Lane near Goodmayes Park.

A fourth suspect aged 32 was arrested in Leicestershire.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 as part of an investigation into suspected Islamist extremist offences in the UK.

“The warrants of further detention expire on Thursday, July 16 for the three men while the boy’s will expire on Tuesday, July 14.”

The east London arrests were carried out with the support of armed officers, although no shots were fired.

However, the 27 year old was bitten on the foot by a police dog during his arrest. He was taken to a hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries.

The other three were taken into custody at a central-London police station.

Officers have also been searching four addresses in east and south London. A search at one address in Leicestershire is now complete but another at a second address in the area is ongoing.

Enquiries continue.