Winston Churchill statue in Woodford Green vandalised

PUBLISHED: 16:48 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 11 June 2020

The Winston Churchill statue in Woodford Green was vandalised late Tuesday night. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

A statue of Winston Churchill in Woodford Green was vandalised on Tuesday night and police have stepped up patrols in the area.

The graffti was washed on Wednesday morning and police have stepped up patrols in the area, though there are no specific intelligence threats to the borough's statues and memorials. Picture: Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council has been monitoring the statue during the day but the graffiti was painted overnight and cleaned on Wednesday morning.

The council said it has not received specific intelligence that the borough’s statues and memorials are under threat but police have been asked to monitor them to deter any further damage.

The statue was erected in 1959 where Mr Churchill, himself was present, while he was MP for Woodford from 1945-1964.

Leader of the Conservative group Cllr Linda Huggett said: “There are no words to express the pain of the last week and there is no place for racism or hatred within Redbridge or our community.

The statue is a rare example where the subject was present when it was erected in 1959 while Winston Churchill served as MP for Woodford.

“This vandalism was however a travesty of Churchill’s epic record in saving the United Kingdom and humanity from the tyranny of fascism.

“With his vision and courage he conquered genuine murderous bigotry throughout the war and was a lifelong advocate of democracy.

“He served Woodford as our MP for many years and is known as our Greatest Briton.

“Whilst we support peaceful protest we cannot condone wanton acts of violence or vandalism.”

