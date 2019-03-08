Goodmayes teen jailed for stabbing 18-year-old to death in cul-de-sac

Joel Amade faces a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Met Police Archant

A teenager from Goodmayes has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years after stabbing another teen to death in a "shocking and sustained knife attack".

Victim Jason Isaacs. Pictuer: Met Police Victim Jason Isaacs. Pictuer: Met Police

Joel Amade, 19, of Eastwood Road was found guilty of murdering Jason Isaacs at the Old Bailey on April 17 and was sentenced today (Tuesday, May 28) at the same court.

The judge heard how the 18-year-old victim and four of his friends were walking to a friends house when two mopeds drove at speed towards the group on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

All riders were wearing masks or helmets and were carrying weapons.

They chased the group and Jason got separated from his friends.

He was set upon in a residential cul-de-sac before his attacker fled the scene by moped.

Prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service, Jason tried to get help at his friend's house.

He didn't know how badly he had been wounded.

First aid was attempted but the teen shortly collapsed.

Police were called just before 10.30pm and officers found the 18-year-old suffering from multiple injuries.

He was taken to St Mary's Hospital, and immediately had surgery.

He remained critical for some time before dying at 11.55am on Tuesday, November 21.

A post mortem examination at Uxbridge Mortuary established that Jason had eight knife wounds, possibly caused by two different weapons.

He had been stabbed four times in the back, and it was one of these which proved to be the fatal injury.

Jason also had wounds to his upper right arm, right elbow, right knee and left thigh.

These were consistent with injuries caused by a sword or machete.

An investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police's homicide and major crime unit.

Amade was first arrested on Monday, November 20, 2017 on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed while further enquiries were made.

In the wake of Jason's death and post mortem results, he was arrested again on Thursday, November, 30, and charged with murder.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Friday, December, 1, where he denied murder and was remanded in custody.

Amade - originally from the Harrow area - left his home in Goodmayes at around 4.45pm on the day of the attack and used public transport to get to Northolt.

CCTV showed that he was carrying a black motorcycle helmet and had made a telephone call just before he headed over to north west London,

By 12.30am - around two hours after the attack - Amade took a train back to east London and was caught on a CCTV camera at Wembley Park station wearing the same clothes as he had been seen in earlier that day.

Upon his arrest at his Goodmayes address, these clothes - a puffed jacket and hoody were found - alongside the helmet which also featured a distinctive V shaped logo.

This matched that of a moped pillion rider captured on nearby CCTV shortly before the attack.

During the course of the investigation, one of the mopeds used was recovered and forensically examined.

Blood was found on one of the body panels.

DNA profiled identified Amade as being the likely contributor on a one-in-a-billion basis.

Today, in the week that Jason would have turned 20, his mother, Sharon Kendall, said: "As a family, we have mixed emotions today. Yes, of course we have seen some justice as one of Jason's four killers has been sentenced and he will not be able to hurt anyone else.

"The fact that three remain at large is deeply troubling, it is heart wrenching that members of the community see fit to support and shelter them.

"No one has been able to answer the why it had to be Jason. He was our amazing son and brother, working for a living and with his whole life in front of him.

"Why did it have to be him? Every parent's question. He never stood a chance against the machetes on the streets of London.

"Our family have joined a unique club, and it is one you never want to be in, because it means your child has been murdered.

"When Jason was murdered, I spoke out and said knife crime was out of control, whilst some people challenged my comments, the reality is, it still is.

"Parents were paying for teenage sons to travel in cabs to avoid the gangs and police officers were rarely seen in outer areas.

"Some young people are self-medicating i.e. doing their own stiches and for sure, they are not reporting the 'near misses' where they are threatened and chased and they manage to get away, they accept these as 'life'. I really worry that society is almost accepting the violence."

Ms Kendell said the dectectives on the case have been exceptional and the amount of work that went into her son's case has been "staggering".

"As if things couldn't get any crueller, the sentencing is in the week that you should have turned 20," she said.

"Far too, short a life, Jason we were blessed to call you our son, brother and grandson. Thank you and I will toast your birthday with a smile, a tear and a broken heart."

Det Insp Simon Deefholts, said: "This has been a complex and harrowing investigation and we can only imagine the emotion felt by Jason's family today.

"Amade is a dangerous young man who took another teenager's life in cold blood, and today, he will have no choice but to face the consequences of his brutal actions.

"As a team we would like to praise the bravery of Jason's family, who have endured this process with remarkable dignity."

The inspector added that enquiries into Jason's death will continue and he is urging more poeple to come forward.

"We know the prospect of sharing this information can be intimidating but we are here to protect you and to ensure those who are committing acts of violence are brought to justice," he said.

"Please do not forget that you also do not have to talk to police directly, and there are ways you can share information anonymously without ever being traced.

"Do the right thing if you have information about people carrying knives on the streets of our city."

Young people who either have information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.