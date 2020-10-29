Search

Advanced search

Arrest after man suffers head injury in Hainault

PUBLISHED: 14:12 29 October 2020

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievious bodily harm after a man was found suffering with a head injury. Picture: Google Maps

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievious bodily harm after a man was found suffering with a head injury. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Hainault where a man suffered head injuries.

Police were called at 1.30am on Thursday, October 29 to reports of an assault at New North Road.

You may also want to watch:

A 55-year-old man was found suffering from a head injury.

He was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital where his condition is stable at this time.

The man who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm remains at an east London police station and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 quoting 391/29OCT or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient captain McAnuff has backed EFL chairman Rick Parry as football calls for government help

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Arrest after man suffers head injury in Hainault

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievious bodily harm after a man was found suffering with a head injury. Picture: Google Maps

Council announces new Redbridge Community Ambassador scheme and local test and trace service to help tackle coronavirus

Council leader Jas Athwal chaired a public meeting on keeping Redbridge safe from coronavirus as winter nears. Picture: Roy Chacko

Complaints of popular oak-carved dragon sees it moved to playground in South Woodford park

This oak-carved dragon tree became so popular with children that it needed to be moved closer to the playground after residents complaints of noise. Picture: Rosa Gomez

Blood tests: CCG takes action after long waiting list is declared a ‘serious incident’

Elm Park Clinic will be helping relieve the blood test waiting list ciris. Picture: Google