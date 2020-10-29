Arrest after man suffers head injury in Hainault

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Hainault where a man suffered head injuries.

Police were called at 1.30am on Thursday, October 29 to reports of an assault at New North Road.

A 55-year-old man was found suffering from a head injury.

He was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital where his condition is stable at this time.

The man who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm remains at an east London police station and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 quoting 391/29OCT or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org