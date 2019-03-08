Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gangs in Redbridge don’t fight over postcodes but work together to make money

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 March 2019

Knife crime and gangs was discussed at the external scrunity meeting

Knife crime and gangs was discussed at the external scrunity meeting

Archant

Gangs in Redbridge are moving away from postcode rivalries and working together for business reasons.

Most of the gang-related violence in the borough is not between different affiliated groups but “in house” fighting about leadership.

Speaking at a crime scrutiny meeting, a Redbridge Council officer said gangs in the borough are different from gangs across London and are using business models to maximise profits.

“Gangs in Redbridge are not about geography,” he said.

“With the Hainault gang, members come from the Woodford, Barkingside and Hainault area.

“The violence is not between different gangs but internally.”

Speaking after the meeting police borough commander for Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham, Jason Gwilliam, said gangs are using a business model to work together and export drugs along county lines to other locations.

He also said more and more gangs across the capital have started to do this.

“People recognise the money that can be made and there are very intelligent and sophisticated people running it,” he said.

“Gangs are losing the identity of the postcode but enforcing their business with violence.

“When we are tackling gangs, if we just go after the low-level dealers on the street, when they are arrested they are just replaced immediately.

“That is why we need to gather intelligence on people who are higher up.”

The commander also urged residents who order in cocaine and other barbiturates to think about the impact of their actions and said there wouldn’t be suppliers without demand.

Council officer John Richards confirmed that gang violence will now be seen as a priority for the borough.

“When people are murdered, keeping the street clean is not a priority.

“Civic pride is being deleted – I am not saying it is not a council priority but if we have a finite number of resources (for the Redbridge safer communities partnership priorities) and people are getting murdered, it has to reflect that.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Kenneth More Theatre

Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Minicab driver assaulted by knife-wielding passenger in Ilford

A minicab driver was reportedly assaulted by a knife-wielding passenger in Winston Way this morning. Photo: Google

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Kenneth More Theatre

Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Minicab driver assaulted by knife-wielding passenger in Ilford

A minicab driver was reportedly assaulted by a knife-wielding passenger in Winston Way this morning. Photo: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford return to action with three games in quick succession

Woodford Town's Ricky Shaw blocks a shot by Tower Hamlets defender (pic: Tim Edwards)

Baldwin double helps Loughts defeat Tunbridge Wells

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Telford will come out ‘all guns blazing’

AFC Telford United's captain Shane Sutton at New Bucks Head (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Anegbeh sisters claim medals at national championships

Heart of Oak members face the camera at the British Schools Judo Championships (pic: Heart of Oak)

Gangs in Redbridge don’t fight over postcodes but work together to make money

Knife crime and gangs was discussed at the external scrunity meeting
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists