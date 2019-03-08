Fundraising appeal launched for victim of 'devastating' Ilford hit and run

Shenaz Murray was struck by a vehicle in Ilford Hill. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help aid the recovery of a young mother who was seriously injured in a hit and run in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miss Murray doesn't have any recollection of the incident and only remembers waking up in hospital. Picture: Shenaz Murray Miss Murray doesn't have any recollection of the incident and only remembers waking up in hospital. Picture: Shenaz Murray

Shenaz Murray, 27, was struck by a vehicle at the junction of Mill Road and Ilford Hill at 1.07am on March 6.

The driver did not stop at the scene and she was left with various injuries and fractures, including a broken arm, nerve damage, a collapsed lung, a broken bone in her back and problems with her spinal cord.

Shenaz Murray sustained several injuries which have left her housebound. Picture: Shenaz Murray Shenaz Murray sustained several injuries which have left her housebound. Picture: Shenaz Murray

Miss Murray, who previously worked in the leisure and tourism industry, also sustained a blood clot on the brain.

The mother-of-one says she has been housebound for three months and her daughter, aged four, is now living with another member of the family because Miss Murray's injuries mean she can't carry out basic tasks, such as feeding and bathing.

Miss Murray was left with various injuries and fractures, inluding a broken arm, nerve damage, a collapsed lunch, a broken bone in her back and problems with her spinal cord. Picture: Shenaz Murray Miss Murray was left with various injuries and fractures, inluding a broken arm, nerve damage, a collapsed lunch, a broken bone in her back and problems with her spinal cord. Picture: Shenaz Murray

You may also want to watch:

Shakira Walker, a friend of Miss Murray, has now set up a GoFundMe page to help her recover from her injuries and help pay for a carer to look after her and her daughter.

A friend of Miss Murray has set up a GoFundMe page to help her recover from her injuries and help pay for a carer to look after her and her daughter. Picture: Shenaz Murray A friend of Miss Murray has set up a GoFundMe page to help her recover from her injuries and help pay for a carer to look after her and her daughter. Picture: Shenaz Murray

Miss Walker said: "On Wednesday, March 6 at 1.07am, a young mother was a victim of a devastating hit and run incident. The unknown driver fled the scene and still has not been caught. Thankfully by the grace of God, there was a pedestrian walking by at that time who called the ambulance and alerted the police.

"It's been three months and her injuries are so severe that she may not be able to work or be on her feet for another six months.

"These injuries have affected her everyday life. She can barely cook for herself, dress or bathe herself. She's at a point where she may need a carer which she can't afford. She also has a minor who she feeds for which you can imagine is a struggle in her condition.

"The money raised will help her get through the next six months of her recovery. Every penny would be appreciated."

The driver of the vehicle which struck Miss Murray has not yet been found by police.

You can donate here.