Fun run in Redbridge for parents, children and grandparents to raise funds for mayor's charities

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 August 2019

Beal High School hosted a 2k family fun run in 2017 to raise money to the mayor of Redbridge's charities. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Beal High School hosted a 2k family fun run in 2017 to raise money to the mayor of Redbridge's charities. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins

An inter-generation fun run is being held in Redbridge on August 26 to raise funds for the mayor's charities.

Runners will do one lap of Woodford Bridge Road, Woodford Avenue and Roding Lane South, totalling 2km, to raise funds for Healthy Living Projects and mental health charity Imagine Independence.

There are three race categories - parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, and a superhero category where one member of the two person team will have a registered disability.

Start and finish will be on the hilltop at the junction of Woodford Bridge Road and Roding Lane South.

There will be medals for all recipients, prizes for winners and awards for the best fancy dress or superhero costume.

Register online for the race for £10 per pair by emailing info@sikhsinthecity.org stating which race category you would like to take part in. On the day, registration will be an extra £1.

For more information, email Harmander Singh on harmanders@btinternet.com or call 07958946868.

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

Revealed: Number of affordable family homes funded by mayor of London drops 64pc in Redbridge

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been criticising for removing his family-sized housing targets. Picture: Ken Mears

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

