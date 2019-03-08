Fun run in Redbridge for parents, children and grandparents to raise funds for mayor's charities

Beal High School hosted a 2k family fun run in 2017 to raise money to the mayor of Redbridge's charities. Photo by Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins +44(0)7743306087 www.elliehoskins.com

An inter-generation fun run is being held in Redbridge on August 26 to raise funds for the mayor's charities.

Runners will do one lap of Woodford Bridge Road, Woodford Avenue and Roding Lane South, totalling 2km, to raise funds for Healthy Living Projects and mental health charity Imagine Independence.

There are three race categories - parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, and a superhero category where one member of the two person team will have a registered disability.

Start and finish will be on the hilltop at the junction of Woodford Bridge Road and Roding Lane South.

There will be medals for all recipients, prizes for winners and awards for the best fancy dress or superhero costume.

Register online for the race for £10 per pair by emailing info@sikhsinthecity.org stating which race category you would like to take part in. On the day, registration will be an extra £1.

For more information, email Harmander Singh on harmanders@btinternet.com or call 07958946868.