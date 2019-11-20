Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

A teenager has died after being stabbed in Clayhall.

Police are investigating whether the murder is linked to a fire at nearby garages. Picture: Imogen Braddick Police are investigating whether the murder is linked to a fire at nearby garages. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Officers were called to Owen Waters House, a block of flats in Fullwell Avenue, at around 10pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 19) to reports of a fight outside.

A 19-year-old man was found suffering from stab injuries and despite both police and paramedics giving him first aid, he died at the scene.

Police are investigating whether his death is linked to a fire at a nearby set of garages which broke out around the same time.

They are also attempting to trace his next of kin. No arrests have been made.

One neighbour told the Recorder: "It's quite worrying. You are a bit oblivious to it. You think it won't happen to you. It's really, really sad.

"It's such a shame that people's lives are taken for granted. Someone getting murdered doesn't happen around here. It's shocked the community."

Another said: "It doesn't happen around here. You don't even see police down here. All we have is burglaries."

One neighbour heard a car explode behind his house.

Anyone with information, pictures or video footage that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 9907/19 Nov.