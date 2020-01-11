Search

Ilford man charged with murder in connection with Whitechapel shooting

PUBLISHED: 10:03 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 11 January 2020

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Whitechapel have charged a fourth man with murder.

Antonio Afflick-McLeod, of Mayfair Avenue, Ilford, has been charged with the murder of Iron Miah.

He has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, heroin, cannabis and MDMA, possession of a firearm.

Mr Afflick-McLeod, 28, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today, Saturday, January 11.

Police were called on Tuesday, November 19, to Nelson Street, after 40-year-old Mr Miah was found collapsed with a head injury.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended, and Mr Miah was taken to hospital.

He died on Thursday, November 21 and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held on November 25 determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head.

Three men have previously been charged with Mr Miah's murder. They are all due to appear at the Old Bailey on February 14.

