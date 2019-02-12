West Ham United’s Samir Nasri avoids driving ban after speeding in Newbury Park

West Ham United midfielder Samir Nasri (right) was signed by manager Manuel Pelligrini in December. Photo: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri has avoided a driving ban after his car was clocked doing 60mph in a 30mph zone in Newbury Park - despite failing to show up for court.

The professional footballer, 31, pleaded guilty by post last month to a speeding offence over an incident before he signed for the club.

His Mercedes was recorded driving at twice the legal limit by a handheld speed gun in Painters Road at 12.45pm on November 16 last year, a court heard.

Prosecutor Abigail Akano told Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Friday: “It was 60 in a 30mph zone.”

The court heard Nasri, who previously played for Arsenal and Manchester City, had been warned to attend.

Chair of the bench Jerome Geoghegan endorsed his previously clean French driving licence with six points.

The former France international was also fined £400 and ordered to pay another £184 in costs and other charges within 28 days after the court heard he had not filled in a means form stating his salary.

Mr Geoghegan said magistrates had to assume a “regularly weekly income”, adding: “As we have no information, we will assume the income levels, etc proscribed by the court in the matter of Mr Nasri, who has pleaded guilty to speeding.”

It comes after Nasri made a return to his former club, Manchester City, on Wednesday night as the Hammers lost 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Nasri, a two-time Premier League winner with City, came into the starting line-up for his fourth appearance since joining the east Londoners in December on the day he completed a doping suspension.

He was handed an 18-month ban from playing football for receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules.

The footballer, who lives near Hampstead Heath, north-west London, previously received a six-month driving ban in 2013 after he admitted to three charges of failing to provide police with the identity of the driver of his car which was clocked speeding.