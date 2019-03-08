Search

Warning as careless disposal of smoking materials causes Ilford flat fire

PUBLISHED: 10:52 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 05 September 2019

Four fire engines were called to a flat fire in Ilford yesterday (Wednesday, September 4). Picture: Google

Four fire engines were called to a flat fire in Ilford yesterday (Wednesday, September 4). Picture: Google

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire above a shop in Ilford yesterday (Wednesday, September 4).

Part of the first floor flat in York Road was damaged by the fire.

A smoke alarm alerted the residents in the flat above the property who called firefighters and left before fire crews arrived.

Fortunately, no one was in the flat where the fire started and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe the fire was caused accidentally by the careless disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "If you smoke it is vitally important you stub it right out when you've finished smoking.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire."

Fire crews were called at 10.52pm and the incident was over by 11.48pm.

Crews from Ilford, Stratford and East Ham were at the scene.

