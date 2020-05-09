Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car. Archant

Police are hunting for a group of people who terrorised a woman in broad daylight by chasing her into her Ilford home and tried to smash their way in.

At 6.00pm on Friday police were called to reports of a group of people causing criminal damage to a car and home in Eton Road.

CCTV footage shows the moment when a woman was having a conversation with someone sitting idle in a car outside her home when a group of at least five people chased her inside.

The woman narrowly escaped being attacked as she slammed her front door just as the group arrived and tried to kick down her door.

One man is seen repeatedly trying to break into the house while four others descend on the car and try to smash the windows.

The driver then backed up, nearly hitting one of the assailants before escaping the scene.

The group then bashed the windows of a different car parked in the driveway outside the home and broke multiple windows of the house before taking off.

There were no reports of any injuries and the suspects managed to escape before police arrived.

A neighbour who shared the footage said the family is in shock over the terrifying incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6172/8May.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.