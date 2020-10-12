Search

Five additional men charged with murder of Mohammed Mirza in Clayhall

PUBLISHED: 16:55 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 12 October 2020

Five additional men have been charged witwh the murder of Mohammed Usman Mirza. Picture: Met Police

Archant

An additional five men have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mohammed Usman Mirza in Clayhall in November 2019.

The five men, aged between 19 and 24, were arrested on Friday, October 9 and subsequently charged with the murder.

This is in addition to two previous charges that have been brought in connection with the investigation, which is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

The additional men charged are: Hassan Riaz, 22, of Hampton Road, London Beqa, 20, of Windsor Road,

Ihsanullah Aman, 20, Mortlake Road and Tyler Moore, 19, of Lawson Close, all from Ilford, as well as Moeez Bangash, 24, of Gaysham Avenue, Gants Hill.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10.20pm police were called to reports of a stabbing in Fullwell Avenue and found Mohammed suffering from a number of stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.53pm.

A 16-year-old boy has been previously charged with murder as well as Shariq Khan, 21, charged with murder and possession of a knife.

Both are currently on remand awaiting trial.

The five additional men that were charged in the murder appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 10, and all were remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, October 13.

